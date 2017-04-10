Romeoville Man Arrested After Marijuana Found in Ceiling

By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 10, 11:28 PM

A 26-year-old Romeoville man was arrested on Sunday morning after police allegedly found $3,000 worth of marijuana in the ceiling of a house. Eddie Soto was arrested on Sunday morning at 4:00am and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of 30-500 Grams of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis 100-500 Grams, both charges are felonies. It was in the 700 block of Echo Avenue that the Romeoville police were directed to Soto’s home while investigating a separate incident. Police are said to have found the cannabis in a ceiling after obtaining a search warrant.  Soto’s bond was set at $100,000.

