Romeoville Man Arrested After Marijuana Found in Ceiling

A 26-year-old Romeoville man was arrested on Sunday morning after police allegedly found $3,000 worth of marijuana in the ceiling of a house. Eddie Soto was arrested on Sunday morning at 4:00am and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of 30-500 Grams of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis 100-500 Grams, both charges are felonies. It was in the 700 block of Echo Avenue that the Romeoville police were directed to Soto’s home while investigating a separate incident. Police are said to have found the cannabis in a ceiling after obtaining a search warrant. Soto’s bond was set at $100,000.