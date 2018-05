A 20-year-old Romeoville man was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon. Michael B. Loehman was a pedestrian who was killed when he was struck by a semi-truck in the 600 block of North Independence Boulevard. He was pronounced deceased at 5:07 p.m. Funeral home selection is still pending at this time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. An autopsy will determine the final cause and manner of death.