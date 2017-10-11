Romeoville Man Struck in Face with Wine Glass After Allegedly Attacking Girlfriend

A 28-year-old Romeoville man has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery after an incident on Wednesday morning. Nicholas Palomo was arrested by the Joliet Police Department after Palomo was accused of hitting his girlfriend. It was at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning that an argument started between Palomo and his girlfriend after he accused her of texting other men behind his back. Palomo is then accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the throat and choking her. The woman was able to grab a nearby wine glass and struck Palomo in the face. She was then able to escape his grasp and call 911. Officers arrived and arrested Palomo, who did have cuts to his face. The woman refused medical attention.