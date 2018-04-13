Romeoville Mayor John Noak Charged with DUI
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 13, 2018 @ 2:59 PM
Romeoville Mayor John Noak

Romeoville Police arrested village mayor John Noak for driving under the influence on Thursday night. Noak was pulled over on Romeoville Road just after 5:45 p.m. after another motorist called police about a possible intoxicated driver. The officer who initiated the traffic stop determined that Noak was under the influence and placed him under arrest. Noak has officially been charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and operating a vehicle without proof of insurance. He has been released on bond. Noak has served as mayor of Romeoville since 2009.

