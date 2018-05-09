Romeoville Mayor Pleads Guilty to DUI

Romeoville Mayor John Noak pleaded guilty to DUI in Will county Court on Tuesday. Noak was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop by Romeoville Police after a citizen reported an SUV weaving on the roadway. The April 12th arrest occurred as Noak was driving home after giving the state of the city address. As as a result of his guilty plea Noak was sentenced to 12 months of court supervision and must pay $1,550 in fines. Noak also apologized to Romeoville police after making statements that the arresting officers construed as threats to the job security in the hours following the arrests. John Noak has been mayor of Romeoville since 2009.