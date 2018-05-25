Romeoville Officers Heroes For Saving Ducklings (w/Video)
By Kevin Kollins
May 25, 2018 @ 5:37 AM

Two Romeoville Police Officers are being hailed as heroes as they saved a brood of ducklings that fell in to a sewer drain.  Dash cam video showed officers Alex Escobedo and Daniel Ponzi responding to the Jewel-Osco on Weber Road to a mother duck who was walking around the drain next to the pharmacy drive thru.  After tying a rope to pull the drain cover up, the officers pulled the ducklings up out of the drain, and to the waiting mom.

Jeremy Scott-WJOL News

Video courtesy of the village of Romeoville 

