Romeoville Officers Heroes For Saving Ducklings (w/Video)

Two Romeoville Police Officers are being hailed as heroes as they saved a brood of ducklings that fell in to a sewer drain. Dash cam video showed officers Alex Escobedo and Daniel Ponzi responding to the Jewel-Osco on Weber Road to a mother duck who was walking around the drain next to the pharmacy drive thru. After tying a rope to pull the drain cover up, the officers pulled the ducklings up out of the drain, and to the waiting mom.

Jeremy Scott-WJOL News

Video courtesy of the village of Romeoville