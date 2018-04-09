Romeoville Police Department to Host Gun Buy Back
By Evan Bredeson
Apr 9, 2018 @ 1:55 PM

The Romeoville Police Department will be conducting a “Gun Buy-Back” Program later this April. This program will allow people to turn in their weapons without questions and without penalty. The department will pay $60 in cash on the spot for each weapon turned in. Ammunition may be turned in as well but there will be no payment to individuals turning in ammunition only. The buy back will take place on Saturday April 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Romeoville Police Department building at 1050 W. Romeo Road. More information on the buy back can be found with the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.

