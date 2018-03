The Romeoville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are accused of passing a counterfeit $100 bill at a Walgreen’s on Weber Road last January. The suspect who passed the fake bill a white female in her 20’s, brown hair; last seen wearing a jean jacket, black top, black tights and white shoes, If you recognize the suspects you are asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at 815-886-7219.