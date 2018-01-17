Round Two For Residents Opposed To Northpoint in Elwood

The Elwood Planning and Zoning meeting will reconvene tonight, January 17th at 7 p.m. It was recessed last Thursday at midnight due to the number of people signed up for public comment. There are about 40 people signed up to speak tonight about the proposed Compass Business Park by Northpoint. The logistics development would cover 22-hundred acres which would eventually extend into Manhattan from Elwood. The meeting will be held at the Elwood School, 409 N. Chicago Avenue, due to the number of people expected.

Residents opposed to Northpoint object to the increased truck traffic, noise and pollution. The Illinois chapter of the Sierra Club has called for a moratorium on new warehouses in Will County until the infrastructure is updated to deal with increased traffic.