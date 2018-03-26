Route 66 Stadium in Joliet – Ready For Turf By Monica DeSantis | Mar 26, 2018 @ 6:02 AM Turf arrives at Route 66 Stadium in Joliet - photo- ss The field turf for Route 66 Stadium in Joliet is in the house. The field has been leveled and the turf could be installed this week depending on the weather. Route 66 – Joliet – ready for turf – Photo – ss RELATED CONTENT Investigation Continues Into Interstate 80 Shooting Life Saving Training For Opioid Overdose This Week on WJOL: Past, Present and Future of Collins Street Prison Lane Closures Begin Today In Lockport Job Fair This Thursday Lockport Held on $20 Million Bond for Allegedly Abusing Minors