RTA Grant Keeps Will County Paratransit Users Moving

An RTA grant will keep Will County paratransit users moving along. The Will County Board passed a resolution to continue paratransit services for residents in eastern Will County. The county is seeking a 248-thousand Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) grant to fund the program. In 2016, Will County provided over 74-hundred trips. More than 1,750 of those trips were transportation for disabled residents to jobs, school and workshops. The remaining trips were transportation for senior citizens to medical appointments such as dialysis and physical therapy.