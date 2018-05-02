Rural Historic Structural Survey Of Washington Township Underway

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – The Will County Historic Preservation Commission has begun structural surveys of all pre-1960 rural structures in Washington Township.

The survey of Will County townships began in 1999. Including Washington Township, there are two townships still to be completed.

Consultants Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. will conduct the survey during daylight hours over the next several months within the unincorporated areas of Will County; there will be a few sites documented in Beecher.

As part of the survey, the consultants will photograph historic structures and buildings, develop sketch site plans and gather research information from various historical organizations and property owners.

Janine Farrell, a development analyst with the Will County Land Use Department and staff liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, said the consultants will go to the main residence to request owner/occupant consent to photograph the structures.

If permission is denied, consultants will take photographs from the public right of way.

Survey results will be used to create a record of historically significant properties in unincorporated Will County.

From Press Release.