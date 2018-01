WJOL has learned that Sam’s Club has informed the Village of Romeoville that they will be closing their Weber Road location within the village. Romeoville has been in contact with Sam’s Club representatives to discuss the closing and options for reuse of the 132,000 square foot facility. This closing comes on the announcement that Sam’s Club will be closing five of their nineteen Illinois locations. Other Illinois locations include Naperville, Batavia, Matteson and Moline.