SAT Scores Wildly Different Between Illinois Schools
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 1, 2017 @ 11:59 AM

Some of Illinois’ best schools are reporting top-notch scores on the SAT. But two thirds of other schools in the state, according to the latest Illinois Report Card, are failing the test. The Illinois State Board of Education released a trove of data yesterday, and it paints a picture of two different kinds of schools. The report card says some schools saw average SAT scores in the high 13-hundreds, while others saw scores closer to 700.

