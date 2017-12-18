Save Your Change – Pay for Parking with Your Credit Card in Downtown Joliet

You can now pay with your card when you park on the street in downtown Joliet. Nearly 20 new pay stations were activated Friday that are now taking credit and debit cards as well as coins. The machines even allow for the use of nickels and dimes which allows for more flexible payment options than the previous quarter-only parking meters. However, if you park on Cass St. you will still need to bring your quarters as the meters will remain coin-only for now. There is no cost change for parking with the new system. The cost remains at a dollar an hour from 9 am-5pm Monday through Friday and from 9am-1pm Saturday, Sundays are free.