Save Lives on I-80

I-80 through Joliet is one of the most hazardous stretches of road in Illinois. The amount of truck and vehicular traffic along with outdated infrastructure combine to cause gridlock and dangerous road conditions daily. While we understand this is a project without funding that would take years, even with funding, to complete. We believe safety measures can be put in place to mitigate the majority of hazards found on this stretch of road. Because of this we are petitioning our elected officials to work with us to formulate and execute a plan to make the 16-mile stretch of I-80 safer for Will County families.

