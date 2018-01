The group “Say No to Northpoint” will be holding an informational open house on Saturday, February 3rd. The purpose of the open house is share what the group already knows about the proposed 2,200 acre logistic park within the village of Elwood. The group will also have Q&A sessions at 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The “Say No to Northpoint” Open House will be on Saturday, February 3rd from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Manhattan Township Building located at 230 Wabash Street in Manhattan.