Scholarship Applications Available For Women Pursuing Law Degree In Will County

The Will County Women’s Bar Association (WCWBA) will award one deserving law student a scholarship this year, helping to defer the high costs of pursuing their law degree. The Scholarship will be a one time $500 cash payment and also includes a waiver of membership dues into the WCWBA for the first 2 years after admission to the Bar.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the student must have completed at least one semester of law school with a GPA of 2.5 out of 4.0 or above. The applicant must reside, work, or participate in an intern/extern program in Will County, Illinois.

Interested students should provide a copy of their resume, including their GPA. The student should also complete a maximum 1-page essay, summarizing why they want to be an attorney and be considered for the scholarship.

The deadline is October 1, 2017.

All applications should be submitted to: Susan O’Leary, Circuit Judge, 57 N. Ottawa St. 227, Joliet, IL 60432.