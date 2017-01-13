Scholarship Money For Top JCA Placement Exam Scores

Joliet Catholic Academy will host its annual placement exam tomorrow morning. Current 8th grade students considering JCA as their choice for high school next fall will take the exam. JCA’s Ryan Quigley says students should arrive no later than 7:50am Saturday morning. The test will begin at 8am and finish at 11:30am. Students are asked to bring the 30-dollar exam fee, two number 2 pencils, along with their completed JCA application for admission. Calculators are not allowed.

Quigley says it would behoove students to take the test earlier rather than later as they have scholarships for top test scorers on a first come first served basis. Freshman class could range from 180 to 200 students. For more information go jca-online.org

Friday January 13, 2017