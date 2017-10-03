School Board And Non-Profit Groups Encouraged To Attend Free Cyber Security Seminar

Will County Auditor Duffy Blackburn will be hosting a Cyber Security seminar on October 6, 2017. Blackburn says, “It’s geared for out community’s governments, non-profits, and school boards” as a training tool. The seminar will help groups “better identify the types, costs, and red flags of computer and information security.” Blackburn says each organization has to be proactive and recognize the reality and the likelihood of cyber threats. A group of presenters from the cybersecurity firm BKD will be on hand.

The seminar will be held on Friday, October 6th at 11:00am to 3:30pm in the Will County Board Room in the Will County Office Building at 302 N. Chicago in Joliet. There will be 4 CPE hours (continuing professional education) available for attending CPA’s and other professional certification requirements. The cost is free. Registration is required, call the Will County Auditor’s Office at 815-740-4609 or online here.