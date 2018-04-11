School Board Okays Location For Elwood Village Meeting

A meeting scheduled by the Elwood Village Board to discuss the proposed NorthPoint development with the public is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 23 in the gymnasium at Elwood School. The Elwood School Board and parents shared concerns that the meeting might interfere with children at the school. During a regularly scheduled School Board meeting last night, Elwood School Board Members discussed the possibility of changing the Elwood Village meeting; but in the end, chose not to recommend moving Monday’s meeting.

Elwood School Board President, Matthew Walsh, spoke with “Slocum in the Morning” about the public hearing, and explains the School Board’s decision, “We don’t want to give the Village the opportunity to take this meeting away from the school.” Walsh notes the Elwood School gym is, in his opinion, the best facility to hold a meeting “of this magnitude.”

Walsh said that by trying to either reschedule or change the time of the meeting, “It would open us up to the village being able to say, ‘The school can’t accommodate the time or the place.’ They’re going to move it back to their village hall. And we felt that wasn’t fair to the taxpayers of Elwood.”

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the annexation of land within the village of Elwood for the proposed 22,000 acre Compass Business Park from NorthPoint Properties.