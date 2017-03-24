School Event Focuses On Transitioning From Middle School To High School in Bolingbrook

The Brooks Middle School Family Outreach Group is hosting a Family Advocacy Night on Tuesday, March 28, to help parents learn more about how to be advocates for their children. The evening, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will include information on the school’s IEP (Individualized Education Plan) process, safe use of social media, transition to high school, study skills and much more. A teacher and parent panel will answer questions on the best way to support children. Brooks Middle School is located at 360 Blair Lane in Bolingbrook.