The Brooks Middle School Family Outreach Group is hosting a Family Advocacy Night on Tuesday, March 28, to help parents learn more about how to be advocates for their children. The evening, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will include information on the school’s IEP (Individualized Education Plan) process, safe use of social media, transition to high school, study skills and much more. A teacher and parent panel will answer questions on the best way to support children. Brooks Middle School is located at 360 Blair Lane in Bolingbrook.
School Event Focuses On Transitioning From Middle School To High School in Bolingbrook
Mar 24, 9:19 AM