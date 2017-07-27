School Funding Bill Still In Limbo in Springfield

Lawmakers in both houses were back in special session today, but no action is expected on education funding. On Monday, Democrats plan to send Governor Rauner the bill they passed earlier in the session, a bill Rauner plans to change with his amendatory veto power. That could touch off a legal fight over whether Rauner’s planned elimination of a Chicago teachers’ pension payment is constitutional. An override vote is also possible, beginning in the Senate. House Republican leader Jim Durkin said today if the override vote gets to the House, it won’t pass.