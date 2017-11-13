School Superintendent Chat in Joliet Is A Twofer

For the first time, two school superintendents in Joliet will hold a joint community chat. This Wednesday, November 15th, join District 86 Superintendent Theresa Rouse and Joliet Township High School District 204 Superintendent Cheryl McCarthy. The event will take place at Pershing Elementary School between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m.

This is an opportunity for people to talk with Dr. Rouse and Dr. McCarthy in an informal setting. School board members and administrators will also be in attendance. Community members may stop in anytime during this event; registration is not required. District 86 is the 4th largest elementary school district in Illinois with about 11,500 students. District 204 has 65-hundred students.

Pershing school is located on the northwest corner of Midland Avenue and Campbell Street. For more information, call 815 740-3196 ext. 8204.