Schools Closing, Delayed Start Due To Black Ice

All Troy Community Consolidated District 30-C schools are closed.

Joliet Public School District 86 all schools are closed as well as all Joliet Township High schools and facilitates in District 204.

All Minooka Consolidated School District 201 will not open today, this also includes all Minooka Community High School District 111 schools.

Joliet Catholic Academy is closed.

University of St Francis is closed – no classes today.

All Channahon School District 17 schools closed.

Elwood School District 203 will be closed today.

Holy Family School in Shorewood is closed.

St. Mary Nativity, St. Paul the Apostle, St. Joseph Elementary and St. Raymond Elementary schools in Joliet are closed.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet are closed.

Peotone School District 207-U closed.

Both elementary schools in the Laraway school district are closed today.

Sunshine & Rainbows Learning Center in Joliet is closed.

Joliet’s Thompson Instructional Center closed today.

All Joliet Junior College campuses are under a delayed start until noon.

Wilmington School District 209-U schools opening one hour late.

Coal City School District 1 opening one hour late.

Providence High School starting school at 9:20 am for a late start, buses running approximately 30 minutes late.

District 202 schools are remaining open with no late start. Buses are running behind schedule 20-45 minutes.

Families of Faith Christian Academy in Channahon opening late at 10 a.m.

Senior Services of will county will not open today.

Complete list will be continually updated, see all Illinois school closures here.