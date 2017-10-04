Search for Armed Man Prompts Soft Lockdown at Plainfield North High School

The search for an alleged armed man wanted for a car theft sparked a soft lockdown at Plainfield North High School at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Classes were dismissed a few hours later with many students have been able to leave campus, after coordination between police and school authorities. All athletics and extracurricular activities that are held outdoors were canceled.

Will County authorities were searching the area surrounding Plainfield North High School for Lowell Maxwell “Max” Ambler, 46, who is being sought after the vehicle he allegedly stole was found near the victim’s house in Plainfield. Police consider him armed and dangerous with a 4- caliber, semi-automatic handgun.

After a six hour search police determined Ambler was no longer in the Plainfield area.

While the search has concluded, the investigation still continues with police pursuing leads developed during the search. Police did not enter the school and all searching was conducted outside of campus. Plainfield North High School will resume classes on Wednesday, October 4th.

Ambler, of Mendota in LaSalle County, is wanted on a bail bond violation in connection to two previous charges of home invasion and aggravated battery in Lee County.

Listen here to Plainfield School District’s Tom Hernandez on the soft lockdown: