Search Continues for Missing 16-Month-Old Girl in Joliet Township

A second search team is being organized by the Will County Sheriff’s department in the search for a missing 16-month old from Preston Heights in Joliet Township. Semaj Crosby was last seen at 4:30pm on Tuesday afternoon. The Will County Sheriff’s Department is leading the search efforts but is receiving assistance from local, state and federal agencies. Crosby was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with cat face, dark blue jeans, no shoes, hair has ponytails with white beads. The child was last seen in the area of Luana and Richards Street in Joliet Township but lives in the 300 block of Louis.