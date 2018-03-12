Search for birds, View Joliet Ironworks or Meet a Beekeeper at Forest Preserve Programs

PLAINFIELD – Search for waterfowl, eagles, songbirds and more during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Migratory Bird Hikes” from 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, April 7, April 21 and April 28 at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve. Participants will hike up to 1.5 miles with a naturalist. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. The free program is for ages 7 and older. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



JOLIET – Learn how Joliet earned the nickname “City of Stone and Steel” during a “Joliet Iron Works Tour” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. A naturalist will share stories of the men who worked at this once-thriving steel and iron manufacturing plant. Paved walkways are easily accessible for this 1-mile tour. This free program is for all ages. Register by Thursday, April 5, at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.



BEECHER – If you’re curious about bees and beekeeping, head out to the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Meet a Beekeeper” program from 12:30-3 p.m. Sundays, April 8, May 6 and June 3 at Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet veteran beekeeper Mike Rusnak to discuss the art of beekeeping. Feel free to ask questions and chat with Rusnak and other beekeeping enthusiasts. The free program is for ages 18 and older; registration is not required.



For information on additional Forest Preserve District programs and events, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.