Search For Missing Boater Resumes Today Along The Des Plaines River

Families and rescue crews are at Harborside Marina in Wilmington along the Illinois River in the search for a 40-year-old man formerly of Channahon. The Channahon Fire Chief John Petrakis told the Scott Slocum show that as long as the weather holds and resources are available they will continue to search for the boater. Seven boats will be on the Illinois and Des Plaines River. There will be 14 search and rescue teams in those boats plus air craft with flyovers, jet skies and drones will be utilized. Search and rescue dogs will also be joining in the searc.

Pretakis says their mission is to bring closure to the family.

The man was on the back of a boat and friends last saw him swimming in the Des Plaines River on Sunday night.

Search crews have been conducting searches since 7:00 p.m. Sunday morning.

Agencies providing assistance or cooperation include: MABAS Division 15 Water Rescue Team, MABAS Division 15 Incident Support Team, Wilmington ESDA, Elwood Fire Protection District, and Harborside Marina Staff.

Officials are asking recreational watercraft to avoid the area of Harborside Marina and west of the location, near the Dresden Lock and Dam as search teams will continue to operate.

The Channahon Fire Department statement, “On behalf of all the first responders who have been involved with initial operations and continued recovery effort, our prayers and thoughts remain with family and friends.”

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at 217-557-1240, or the Channahon Fire Protection District at 815-467-6767.