Search for Reptiles, Bike Whalon Lake or Hike with Your Hound

This six-lined racerunner is an example of the types of lizards that might be spotted during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Reptiles of the Dunes” program on Aug. 23 at Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)

BRAIDWOOD – “Reptiles of the Dunes,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve. Explore the home of the six-lined racerunner, learn about some cool reptiles and understand why they’ve chosen this preserve as their home. The hike will be around 0.5 mile. Wear long pants and bring bug repellent. There are no restrooms at this site. The free program is for ages 5 and older. Register by Aug. 16 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.

NAPERVILLE – “Bike & Brake for History,” 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Whalon Lake Preserve. Meet at Konicek Grove Shelter, and then ride 4 miles to the DuPage Confluence, learning about Will County origins, animals, plants and Knoch Knolls Nature Center along the way. A water bottle and helmet are strongly encouraged. The free program is for ages 10 and older. Register by Aug. 23 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-886-1467.

CUSTER TOWNSHIP – “Hikin’ With Your Hound,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Kankakee Sands Preserve. Enjoy a midmorning walk with an interpretive naturalist and your pup. Meet new friends and other dog owners while exploring the landscape. The hike is 1-2 miles. All dogs must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet. Dog owners are responsible for picking up after their pets. The free program is for all ages. Register by Aug. 22 at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.