The Search for Missing 16-Month-Old Semaj Crosby Continues

The search for missing a 16-month-old girl from Joliet Township continues. Semaj Crosby was last seen seen on Tuesday afternoon on Luana Road and Richards Street. Crosby was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with cat face, dark blue jeans, no shoes, hair has ponytails with white beads. The Will County Sheriff’s Department has received help from multiple local, state and federal agencies including the FBI. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or call the Will County Sheriff’s Department at 1-815-727-8575.

Instructions to Volunteers Assisting in the Search for Semaj Crosby

Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson Talks To Media About the Search for Semaj Crosby

Will County Sheriff’s Office Instructing Volunteers on How to Assist in the Search

Volunteers Searching a Field in Joliet Township

K-9 Units Assisting in Search for Semaj Crosby