Search For Missing Toddler In Joliet Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-month old from Preston Heights. Semaj Crosby was last seen at 4:30pm in the 300 block of Louis in unincorporated Joliet Township. The toddler was reported missing 2 hours later to the Will County Sheriff’s office. She was was playing outside with other children in the neighborhood. Her parents were outside as well working on a vehicle. More than 80 law enforcement including volunteers have been searching through the night for the little girl. She was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt with cat face, dark blue jeans, no shoes, hair has ponytails with white beads. The child was last seen in the area of Luana and Richards Street in Joliet Township. Please call the Will County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information at 815-727-8575.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Tom Buddy on missing toddler and second search being organzied

Volunteer Chris Charley says a second search team is being organzied, he’s been out searching since 2:30am and spoke with WJOL