Search for Owls During the Forest Preserve’s “Hoot Hike”
By Emilee Ziesmer
Jan 17, 2018 @ 7:56 AM
Search for owls and learn their habits during a “Hoot Hike” at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Preserve on Jan. 24. (Photo courtesy of Paul Dacko)

Search for owls during the Forest Preserve’s “Hoot Hike” from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Isle a la Cache Museum. Hike along a path with a naturalist while exploring owl habitat and listening for their calls. Learn about owl biology, mating behavior and owl mythology. Participants will hike 0.3 miles on natural surfaces. The program will begin inside and continue outdoors. The free program is for all ages. Register by Monday, January 22nd at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling (815) 886-1467.

