Search Party Underway For Missing Mokena Woman

A volunteer search party gathered Thursday morning at the beginning of the Old Plank Bike trail off of Washington Street in Joliet. Friends organized the search for a missing Mokena woman. Twenty-four year old Katie Kearns was last seen leaving her job at Woody’s Bar at 1005 E. Washington Street on Monday morning at 12:30am.

She was seen driving her vehicle, traveling along East Washington Street at 1:30am. She was driving a tan/gray colored 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Illinois license plate ZX33462.