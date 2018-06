In this Thursday, March 29, 2018, photograph, the sign hangs over a set of doors leading to a Sears store in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hoffman Estates-based Sears will close another 100 unprofitable stores after another quarter of losses and slowing sales. The retail giant says the closings are expected to start by the end of the third quarter. Store closings are expected to be announced later.