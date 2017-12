Macy’s is still looking to hire for the holidays. They’re holding a Seasonal Hiring Event tomorrow, December 5th at the Louis Joliet Mall from 1 to 7 p.m. On Macy’s website, they say, “seasonal associates perform the same tasks and function as a regular associate but for a temporary period of time, typically through December 26th.” Job seekers are advised to apply online and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview tomorrow. Go to Macysjobs.com.