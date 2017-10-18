Second Annual Zonta Club of Joliet Festival of Culture a Huge Success

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area hosted their second annual Festival of Culture event at the Jacob Henry Victorian Ballroom. The Club reports a great turnout with over 250 tickets sold and total proceeds for the fundraiser exceeding $8,500. The money raised at the festival will go towards local service projects dedicated to empowering women.

The event featured individually-owned restaurants providing over 225 guests with small samples of food from around the globe and other activities emphasizing Zonta and the Joliet area’s diversity.

Zonta Club of Joliet President Beth Colvin is thankful for all the vendors and sponsors. Colvin is encouraging the community to frequent the locations of the sponsors and vendors to return the support.

2017 Vendors

* Al’s Steak House, Joliet

* Aisha’s Southern Food, Joliet

* Mamma Onesta’s Italian Restaurant, Lockport

* Milano’s Bakery, Joliet

* Viet Little Home Shorewood/Plainfield

* Chevere Latin Café, Joliet

* Joann & Granny?s Potica

* Tacos Giselle, Crest Hill

* JJC Epicurean Club, Joliet

* Bella Cucina, Joliet

2017 Sponsors

* D’Arcy Motors

* Exxon Mobile

* Wermer, Rogers, & Doran and Ruzon

* Anonymous

* Persona Grata Hair Salon

* Linear Operations

* Bonnie HorneD

* Karen Pastell

* Janet Schuler

Zonta International was founded in 1919 and has now grown to over 30,000 members in 68 countries, including those in the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area. This organization is committed to empowering women worldwide by improving the status of women on local and global levels through service and advocacy.