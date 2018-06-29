Second Burned Body Identified

The identity of the second body found in a burning car in Joliet Township has been identified through dental records according to the Will County Coroner. Twenty-one year old Don Tae Ray Morgan of Joliet was burned beyond recognition in a vehicle on Tuesday night on Rowell Avenue. Earlier this week the Will County Coroner identified the other male victim as Joliet resident 19-year-old Xavier Sallie.

Deputies were called to the scene on Tuesday night at 9:54 in the area of Rowell Avenue and Sugar Creek Drive in Joliet Township. They found a vehicle engulfed in flames, and two men inside burned beyond recognition. The Will County Coroner performed an autopsy and found the men had died prior to the fire. Each male victim sustained gunshot wounds. Joliet police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

If you were in the area and possibly saw anything suspicious or if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574.