Second Will County Rabid Bat of Season Found in South Naperville

A captured bat has tested positive for rabies after being trapped inside a washing machine, at a home in the 60 block of Salt River Court in Naperville, which is within the Will County borderline.

The bat was found flying inside the home on June 6th. It is not known how long the bat had been inside the home. The bat was captured after it flew inside the washing machine, and one of the residents closed the lid.

Will County Animal Control took control of the bat, after having been contacted by the Naperville Public Safety Department. The bat tested positive for rabies at the Illinois Department of Public Health lab on June 8th.

There were five people, including three children, in the home; along with two dogs. The residents do not meet the criteria for Rabies PEP treatment, but it is recommended that they speak with their physician. Animal Control is looking into the status of the two dogs. The first rabid bat of the season in Will County was captured in Joliet on May 28th.

Bats discovered in Will County need to be reported immediately to Will County Animal Control at 815-462-5633.