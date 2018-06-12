Secret Angel Investors Surprise Student Entrepreneurs

Five Joliet Public Schools District 86 eighth grade students were surprised with Angel Investor Awards for their business proposal at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneurship Club EXPO. These students were among 43 middle school student teams from the Joliet area that showcased their business concept at the 7 th annual event held at the University of St. Francis. Dirksen Junior High Students Joya Lehner, Tracey Renteria, and Tatianna Rodriguez received a $100 award for their “Furry Interactions” business proposal and Serenity Scalise and Lilia Villaflor from

Hufford Junior High received a $100 angel investor award for their “Patch of Green” business concept.

The money will be used for the Dirksen and Hufford Entrepreneurship Student Clubs. Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, Joliet Chamber President Mary Jaworski, Larry Wiers, school partnership director at Lewis University and chairman of the EXPO event, and Myra Wilkins, president of Martin Whalen A Xerox Company, were on hand for the surprise presentations.

The Dirksen Club is sponsored by teachers Brianna Boseo and Kelli Rozak and business adviser Kim Nichols from Abri Credit Union and the Hufford Club is led by teachers Ashni Mehta and Dan Schultz with assistance from business adviser Dr. Wayne Gawlik from Joliet Junior College.