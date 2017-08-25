See Scott’s Ride in a Historic B-17 Bomber

A couple from Poplar Grove, Illinois is offering the public rides on a restored WWII B-17 bomber. Pilot Ken Morris and his wife are the pilot and co-pilot of the B-17 bomber “Aluminum Overcast”. You can take a ride as it makes a stop at Lewis University in Romeoville from Thursday, August 24th through Sunday, August 27th.

Rides will take about an hour and cost 449-dollars but tours cost only 10-dollars. Call the EAA for reservations. 800-564-6322, click here for more information.

See Scott’s video from inside the plane here: