Semaj Crosby’s Family Holds Press Conference In Chicago

The family of Semaj Crosby will be holding a press conference today in Chicago. Bishop Gregg Greer and his team from Freedom First International will host the group. Bishop Greer has been working with James Crosby, the father of Semaj, and openly advocating with the family for months to bring those responsible for the death of the child to justice.

In the wake of the tragic death of 17-month old Semaj Crosby earlier this year- three of the four suspects in the case will be on hand in Chicago at New Generation Harvest Church at 7300 S. Ashland Avenue in Chicago at 6:30pm Tuesday. The women want to make their story public for the first time. The ladies are claiming their 100% innocence and hope that telling their story nationally will push the Will County investigation forward. They are hoping for closure and even possible prosecution. The mother of Semaj, Sheri Gordon will not be attending. However, the other three women named in the investigation, Darlene and Lakrisha Crosby as well as Tamika Robinson are set to speak.

Bishop Greer tells WJOL that the reason the press conference is being held in Chicago rather than Joliet is to address safety concerns. Greer says the grandmother of Semaj, Darlene Crosby has been “threatened with bodily harm” and that a brick was thrown through the window of her home. Greer also states that Thursday’s birthday party for Semaj sparked renewed threats.