Semi Accident with Injuries in Elwood

The Elwood Police Department responded to the intersection of Elwood International Port Road ( EIP ) and Arsenal Road on a report of crash with injuries involving a Semi Truck and two cars. It was at 6:23 a.m. that the Elwood Police were called in regards to the accident.

Paramedics transported four people to the hospital with serious injuries, however none of the victims suffered injuries considered life-threatening. The crash resulted in the road closure for both northbound and southbound lanes of EIP for approximately one hour as first responders worked the scene and post crash clean up operations took place.

A semi-truck with a trailer chassis traveling southbound on EIP ran the red light at Arsenal Road and struck a 2006 Chrysler sedan traveling eastbound on Arsenal. The truck careened off from the impact and then struck a 2014 Dodge passenger van which was stopped in the left turn lane northbound on EIP .