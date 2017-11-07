Semi Tractor Trailer Shuts Down Scott And Ohio For 6 Hours

The area of Scott and Ohio was closed for 6 hours in Joliet on Monday. A semitractor trailer hit the overpass at Irving which caused the closure. It happened at 11am and the area was not opened until 5:30pm. No one was injured. It took time to get the tractor trailer out so as not to cause any further damage. Plus the overpass had to be inspected. Joliet police confirm all is open and the overpass is secure. It’s one of the older railroad bridges in the area, dating back to 1923 according to the Joliet Police Department.