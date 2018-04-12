Semi-Trailer Involved in Fatal Crash in Will County

The Illinois State Police have release their initial report after a two car crash on I-57 in Will County left one person dead. Illinois State police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-57 southbound just north of Peotone Road on Thursday at 11:58 a.m. A Chevrolet Impala overturned after striking a truck tractor semi-trailer over turned into the northbound lanes where both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger of the Chevrolet was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to an area hospital for injuries. No further details are being released until notification of next-of-kin.