Semi-Truck Driver Dies In I-80 Crash On July 1st

The Will County Coroner’s office has not released the name of the male driver of the semi-tractor trailer that collided with another vehicle on I-80 near I-55 on Saturday. The crash occurred at approximately 1pm and the driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at 1:20pm. The fatal crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-80 at mile marker 126 in Troy Township. The body of the trucker came to rest in a ravine. The name of the driver has not been released pending family notification.