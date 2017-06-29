Sen Rezin statement on Senate Republican Leader Radogno resigning

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) issued the following statement in response to Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno resigning from the Senate effective July 1.

“Leader Radogno is a friend, colleague, and has been a tremendous leader for our Republican Caucus. It has been an honor to serve under her leadership. I appreciated her allowing me or any of my Republican colleagues to take an idea and run with it. Her support, advice, and friendship has not only meant a great deal to me, but to countless other people throughout the state. No matter what the issue, she wanted what is best for the state. I want to thank her for being our Leader, being a champion of compromise, her tireless work ethic, and for doing her best to make Illinois an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I wish her and her family nothing but the best.