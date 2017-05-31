Senate OKs Two-Year Property Tax Freeze
By Monica DeSantis
May 31, 2017 @ 5:06 AM

The Illinois Senate is offering Governor Rauner half-a-loaf on his demand for a property tax freeze.  The Senate is approving a two-year property tax freeze on taxes collected for schools and local governments.  Governor Rauner has been pushing for at least a four-year freeze as one of his budget reforms, but Senate President John Cullerton says let’s try two years first.  He says if there’s a new school funding formula and budgets are balanced, maybe the freeze can be extended.  The legislation now moves to the House for a vote.

