Senator Durbin Introduces E-Cigarette Legislation To Crack Down On Kid Flavors
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jul 30, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

An Illinois lawmaker is proposing a bill that will crack down on kid-friendly flavorings in highly addictive e-cigarettes and cigars. Senator Dick Durbin was joined today by the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health and others to announce he wants to stop the products from appealing to children. He noted that while the number of people smoking traditional cigarettes is dropping the use of e-cigarettes and cigars are on the rise. Senator Durbin says some of the flavoring used includes those such as cake batter, whipped cream and gummy bears.

