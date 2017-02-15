Sentencing Begins for Truck Driver that Killed Five

Sentencing has begun for a 53-year-old truck driver who killed five people in July of 2014 on Interstate 55, after falling asleep behind the wheel. It was at 2:15pm on July 21st of 2014 that Francisco Espinal-Quiroz was traveling north on I-55 when he crashed into three vehicles that were stalled by construction on the Des Plaines River bridge. The crash left five people dead. The investigation into accident showed that Espinal-Quiroz had falsified his logbook, stating that his work day started at 6:15am but in fact he had started driving at 2:30am. Sentencing will continue on Thursday.

